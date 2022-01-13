David Dumas Receives Royal Recognition

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2022 .

David Dumas QC has been recognised for his outstanding support to young people through The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award. He has received a letter of commendation from HRH Prince Edward and a special commemorative coin marking the life and legacy of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

A statement from the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar follows below:

David Dumas QC recognised as one of a select group of people worldwide to be congratulated for their outstanding support to young people through The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

David needs no introduction in the local community. For 20 years he was at the forefront of efforts to support the community’s youth, through his work with the Award in Gibraltar.

To mark the centenary of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Award he founded is celebrating some of its most inspiring volunteers. In recognition of the exceptional work they do in support of young people, they will receive a letter of commendation from HRH Prince Edward – Prince Philip’s son and Chairman of the International Award Foundation – and a special commemorative coin marking the life and legacy of the Duke, produced by the Royal Mint in the UK.

Michael Pizzarello, National Director of the Award in Gibraltar, said: “David was, until last year, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the NAO in Gibraltar. During his 20 years as Chairman, he supported the development of the Award in Gibraltar and ensured that it remained relevant and sustainable and, ensured that the Award went from strength to strength much to the benefit of many young people.”

Clare Maclennan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said: “The Duke of Edinburgh and The Royal Mint enjoyed a close relationship for many years, with the Prince serving as President of The Royal Mint Advisory Committee from 1952 until 1999. As such, we were delighted to create a coin celebrating the legacy of this remarkable man, and to support the work of the charity by gifting 100 coins to 100 incredible volunteers.”

Inspiring Award volunteers are being celebrated around the world; from Fiji to Finland and the United States to Uganda.

The Governor, Sir David Steel KBE DL, as Patron of the Award in Gibraltar presented David with his letter of commendation and commemorative coin at the Convent.

Every year, more than a million young people start their Award, supported by almost 200,000 volunteers across 130 countries and territories. Millions have participated since the programme began in 1956.





