SNAG Welcomes New SEN Support Facility

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2022 .

The Special Needs Action Group says it "welcomes" the news of Gibraltar’s First Independent SEN support Facility.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

The Special Needs Action Group welcomes news of Gibraltar’s First Independent SEN support Facility to be headed by parents of children with Special Educational Needs and former committee members of Little Smiles Charity and Parents Association of St Martins School. This development can only be seen as a positive milestone for Disability and Special Needs provision in Gibraltar and the support offered to both persons with disabilities and their families. We hope that this new facility can offer a range of services and opportunities to further support as an addition to what the Government should aim to provide, but never as a substitute.

SNAG remains in open dialogue with the government on an ambitious project and plans presented SNAG to the Chief Minister towards the end of 2021 which have been carefully designed to cover some of the remaining gaps in disability service provision such as a Dedicated Further Education Centre for 16 to 25 year olds , Assisted Living Opportunities, Dedicated Respite and Overnight Respite Facilities, to name a few, which remain significant and pressing issues that need resolving. SNAG looks forward to discussing ways in which their proposed plans can be synergised with the creation of this new Centre to give way to the creation of both proposals to truly elevate Disability and Special Needs Provision even further. SNAG has worked closely with a local professional architect on the design of these projects and consulted extensively with professionals both locally and abroad to design the initial plans for what could be a fully equipped multi functional centre of excellence aimed at delivering a range of further education, therapeutic, vocational, respite, habilitation and rehabilitation, Disability Services and Special Needs Provisions that need to be revolutionised and revamped in Gibraltar. We look forward to our continued dialogue with the Government on how this project can be progressed.

SNAG would like to take this opportunity to highlight the significance and importance of the work of all NGOs (including the hard work and support of affected persons, families and caregivers)and grass root activism in civil society and the positive impact that this can have in a community. SNAG and many other local NGOs have worked tirelessly to raise awareness and bring issues affecting those within the disability and special needs community to the forefront of public debate as well as creating initiatives to support persons with special needs and their families. SNAG has also been instrumental in the creation of Gibraltar’s first ever umbrella organisation which unites local NGOs affected by disabilities, the Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation (“GDRF”), with an aim to lobby for closer implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. These things are back on the local agenda and have been given renewed impetus by all local politicians.

We are extremely pleased that the hard work of many local NGOs, not only our own, has ignited a resurgence in the disability debate, which has evidently led to needed reforms that can serve as the starting point of the transformation of disability service and provision in Gibraltar. This transformation should see its main funding and delivery of its service from the Government, who should remain largely accountable for delivering educational, health and care services by highly trained and experienced professionals, for persons with special needs and disabilities.

The Special Needs Action Group wishes Nicole Stewart, Hannah Pilcher and the PossAbilties Team all the best in their future work and are always at their disposal should this NGO need our support!