Regiment Success In British Army Judo Championships

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2022 .

Members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) Judo Team have recently returned from competing in the British Army Judo Championships 2022, that took place at the Army School of Physical Training, Fox Lines in Aldershot.

Corporal (Cpl) Bradley Morris-McKenzie and Cpl Liam Conroy first competed in the 'Men's Closed Individual Category' event and the ‘Men’s Infantry Team Closed Category’ event that reflected their specific weight category- the 'Under 81kg' and 'Under 91kg' respectively. Both sportsmen put on strong performances all round but the highlight was Cpl Morris- McKenzies' exceptional round against Captain Alex Paske, a former Army Judo Association Sports Personality of the Year, which secured his silver medal win.

In addition to his skill and personal drive, Cpl Morris-McKenzie also attributes his success to the endless hours of pre-training over the winter months conducted in Devil’s Tower Camp, overseen by the RG Judo Team Captain and current Inter-Services Judo Champion, Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor. Additional training for all team members was also conducted in the Gibraltar Budokai Centre in Wellington Front.

Cpl Conroy secured a well-deserved silver medal in the '3 Player, Men's Closed Team' event which comprised of two other Infantry Unit sportsmen. Cpl Conroy said: "This competition has taught me that hard work and dedication definitely pays off. Being able to compete with individuals at such a high level has increased our knowledge, skill and experience."

Sgt Russel Parker, Army Judo Secretary and Coach, said: "The sportsmen from the RG performed exceptionally well." and extended his thanks for all the RG support so far allowing the Judo Team to compete.

The RG Judo Team now looks forward to build-up training and selection for the Inter- Services Judo Championships this coming June, where WO2 Jeffries Mor hopes to defend his title.