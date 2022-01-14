New Recruits Sworn In As Police Constables

Written by YGTV Team on 14 January 2022 .

The RGP’s new recruits today were officially sworn in as Police Constables.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

After being handed their warrant cards for the first time this morning, the 20 officers swore their allegiance to the Royal Gibraltar Police in front of Commissioner Richard Ullger.

Later this afternoon at the Magistrates’ Court, Stipendiary Magistrate Charles Pitto will grant the new officers their police powers after they swear an oath/affirmation to the Queen.

The recruits are due to finish their 22-week training school in June.





