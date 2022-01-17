Call For Honours 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 17 January 2022 .

The Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB), under the Chairmanship of the Governor, will meet in April to consider nominations for: the Queen’s New Year Honours List 2023 and the Gibraltar Award, which is awarded by the GHB and announced coincident with the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2022.

A statement from the Office of The Governor follows below:

Nominations should be submitted to recognise those people, from any section of the Gibraltarian Community, which have made an exceptional contribution or given exceptional service in the progression of either the well-being, achievement or reputation of Gibraltar.

Nominations should be submitted no later than 18th March on a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Nomination Proforma for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the FCDO Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, is available from The Convent entrance in Main Street or from the GHB Secretary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Up to two letters of endorsement from those with a personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service should support nominations.

Nominations will be considered by the GHB for the following Honours -

∙ Companion of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) and Commander of the British Empire (CBE). Awarded for having a prominent national role, a conspicuous leading role in regional affairs through achievement or service to the community, or a distinguished and innovative contribution to his or her area of activity.

∙ Officer of the British Empire (OBE). Awarded for a distinguished regional or national role in any field, through achievement or service to the community including notable practitioners known locally.

∙ Member of the British Empire (MBE). Awarded for achievement or service in and to the community which is outstanding in its field and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others.

∙ British Empire Medal (BEM). Awarded for achievement or contribution of a very ‘hands on’ service to the local community. This might take the form of sustained commitment in support of a local charitable and / or voluntary activity, or innovative work that has delivered real impact but that is relatively short (three to four years) in duration.

∙ Gibraltar Award (GA). Awarded to residents of Gibraltar who have served and contributed to the interests of Gibraltar and its people in an exceptional manner that is particularly worthy of special recognition.