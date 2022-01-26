Weather Advisory Continuation: Gale Force Winds

26 January 2022

The Government, in partnership with Meteo Gib, have issued a continuation of yesterday's weather advisory as gale force winds are expected till 5pm.

The advisory is valid from this morning to Wednesday 26th 9:00am.

The text reads as follows:

Strong Easterly winds will continue today with mean speeds of 23 to 27 knots and gusts generally 35 to 40 knots, but with isolated gusts to Gale force still possible to 43 knots in exposed places, and especially in association with showers. Strongest winds are expected towards the South of the Rock and in gusts over the West side.

Note: Very rough sea conditions today, with a significant Easterly swell of 3.5 to 4.0m expected along the East side and through the Strait, slowly easing through today.

Travel conditions will become difficult or poor at times, especially combined with any heavier showers.

This warning will be kept under review.





