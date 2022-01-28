Government Advises All Organisations To “Review And Bolster” Cyber Security

Written by YGTV Team on 28 January 2022 .

In line with the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warning issued today, due to increased malicious cyber incidents identified in and around Ukraine, the Government of Gibraltar advises all organisations to review and bolster their cyber security resilience.

A statement continued: “While the Government is not aware of any current specific threats to Gibraltar based organisations, guidance encourages organisations to review their current cyber security policies, procedures and protocols. They include things like patching systems; enabling multifactor authentication; and checking that backups and restore mechanisms are working.”

See: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/uk-organisations-encouraged-to-take-action-around-ukraine-situation