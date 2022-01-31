GFSB Calls On Government To Remove Restrictions On LFTs

The GFSB says it has written to the Chief Minister and the Director of Public Health asking for “an end to the restrictions on DIY Lateral Flow Tests” and for them to be made available for over the counter sales in Gibraltar.

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

The Federation notes the points made by the Director of Public Health in her statement to the press earlier in January as to the reasons why widespread use of LFTs has not been adopted in Gibraltar. However, our members inform us that DIY LFTs are being used widely in Gibraltar imported from Spain and the UK. These tests could and should instead be supplied in Gibraltar by Gibraltar businesses. The GFSB believe that this would not change or undermine the ability of Public Health to undertake their role as they are currently doing (given that DIY LFTs are already widespread in Gibraltar), but it would improve the ability of businesses and workers to better protect themselves from the consequences of the pandemic.

Separately, the GFSB has written to the Director General of the GHA asking for clarification of the procurement process by the GHA for the acquisition of LFTs. A recent press statement by the Minister for Health indicated that these are being procured from a Spanish pharmacy based in La Linea via a local agent ordinarily engaged in the concrete supply business.

Our members that are appropriately licensed by the Gibraltar Medical Registration Board, and the Business Licensing Authority, and experienced in the supply of products approved by the UK’s Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, were not given the opportunity to participate in this procurement process.

The Federation has asked the GHA to confirm what process it put in place to procure LFTs and has requested that the procurement process be expanded so that its members have the opportunity to participate in it.

The Federation notes last Friday’s press statement from the Minister for Health indicating that the GHA hopes to implement a tender process if the pandemic wanes, the Federation would encourage this to be done as soon as possible, as the pandemic has been ongoing for almost two years.