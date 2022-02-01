University To Host Lecture Series By Beacon Professor Clive Finlayson

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2022 .

University of Gibraltar Beacon Professor Clive Finlayson is set to deliver a four-part lecture series throughout 2022, titled ‘Gibraltar – paradise between oceans, ice sheets and deserts’.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

The series will review the current state of knowledge of past climate change and how it affected Gibraltar in particular. It will set Gibraltar at a junction, with ice sheets to the north, the Sahara Desert to the south and the Atlantic and Mediterranean to the west and east, respectively.

The focus will be on the rapid, and often violent, climate changes that affected the northern hemisphere during the last glacial cycle, between 125,000 and 10,000 years ago and will include subsequent global warming. These intervals included significant changes in sea level. How did Gibraltar react to past changes and can we learn lessons when looking at future scenarios? Each of the lectures will draw upon specific examples from Gibraltar, based on the research that is being carried out at the Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site, which will help to set Gibraltar in the broader context.

The first of this four-part lecture series, titled ‘Atlantic – ocean currents and climate influences from the west’, examines the influence of the Atlantic Ocean on Gibraltar. From an ancient story of the Mediterranean drying up and its subsequent re-filling at Gibraltar, the lecture will focus on the period spanning the Late Pleistocene and the early Holocene: it includes the last glacial cycle (125,000-10,000 years ago) and the early part of the Holocene global warming (10,000-3,000 years ago). The argument will be put forward, and supported by evidence from Gibraltar and other parts of the Iberian Peninsula, that the influence of the Atlantic was critical in buffering the region from the severity of the last ice age. Bizarre combinations of plant and animal species, found nowhere else today, reveal the extent of the glacial upheaval that took place across Europe. Ultimately, many species that survived did so in glacial refugia in the south-west of the Iberian Peninsula. They included human populations that subsequently, with climate warming, re-colonised the rest of Europe.

The lecture will be open to the public and will take place on Monday 7th February 2022 between 18.00 – 19.30 at the Europa Point Campus.

The remainder of the lectures in this series will take place at the University’s Europa Point Campus on the following dates:

- Monday 23rd May 2022

- Monday 17th October 2022

- Monday 12th December 2022

In order to safeguard attendees, entry to all lectures will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 24 hours. In order to enhance ventilation, doors/windows will remain open if conditions allow, so please bear this in mind for your clothing choices. Please also be mindful of the need to try to maintain social distance as far as reasonably possible. For more information and details on how to book your free space, visit https://www.unigib.edu.gi/events/public-lecture-beacon-professor-clive-finlayson-1/