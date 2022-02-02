Omicron Driving Re-Infections In Gibraltar

Omicron is responsible for the vast majority of re-infections since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.

According to Government statistics, from March 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was detected on the Rock until 17th November 2021, only 46 people had been infected twice with the virus in Gibraltar. During this period, the original strain and the Alpha and Delta variants were circulating in the population.



However, once the highly transmissible Omicron variant started spreading, with the first case detected on 11th December 2021, 474 people have been infected twice with COVID.



This is to be expected as public health authorities across the globe have warned that Omicron can evade immunity from past infection with previous variants.



According to GHA records, however, none of the reinfections were hospitalised for COVID-19.