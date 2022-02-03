‘Continuous Professional Development Passports’ for Mental Health Nursing Staff

Written by YGTV Team on 03 February 2022 .

In line with the rollout of the National Mental Health Strategy, the GHA says it is committed to the continuous professional development for Mental Health Nursing staff members, ensuring that they are supported in keeping up to date with the latest best practice and training throughout their careers.

A statement continued: “The Mental Health Nursing Continuous Professional Development (CPD) staff passport will enable health care professionals to document their continuous professional development in the field of mental health, allow them to reflect on their personal practice and support health care staff and line managers in identifying further training interests to ensure long-term quality of service. As the planned changes as part of the Ministry for Health & Care National Strategy over the next 5 years are implemented, it is important that patients and also carers and health care staff feel supported and encouraged to be part of this exciting journey within Mental Health provision.”



Practice Development Officer at Ocean Views Darren Cerisola said: “This is a new way of working for staff and in the coming months we will be developing training and awareness sessions on what this means for practice delivery. The CPD Passport will provide an overview of the skills healthcare professionals gain throughout their career and reflects on their learning as they apply theory to practice. This allows each individual to take greater responsibility for their personal learning journey.”



The Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘The National Mental Health strategy commits to ensuring best practice and CPD is an essential aspect of this. CPD passports for Mental Health staff will be a useful tool to ensure that staff are supported and encouraged to take ownership over their own learning journey throughout their careers, with important benefits for sustained long-term quality of care.’



The GHA Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan, said: “I am delighted to endorse this new innovation within Mental Health. As it is a clear demonstration we care about our staff and their professional development, so they can provide high quality mental health Services to the people of Gibraltar”.



