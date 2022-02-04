Win Puts Jason Segui 1st In The Rankings

Written by YGTV Team on 04 February 2022 .

Jason Segui's win has put him 1st in the rankings.

A statement from the Gib Darts Youth Section follows below:

Jason segui’s quality darts puts his name on the youth ranking 3 title.

Jason’s route to the final consisted of wins over Joey Andrades, Leon Martinez, Dylan Duo and lastly Nico Bado in an entertaining final.

There was a maximum of 7 legs played during the final. Both young darting talents proved once again what they can deliver on that oche. Nico started off strong taking the first leg and hitting a 180 in the middle of it. However Jason fought back with a 112 checkout on the bull to put himself square after leg 2. The game was played at a smooth rythem with both players throwing high scores at one another. At the last and final leg Jasón managed to hold his nerve by checking out 41 on double 16, to be crowed the youth ranking 3 winner.

This puts Jason first in the rankings and in a strong position to represent Gibraltar this summer, in the youth European championships taking place in Budapest.

Congratulations Jason !