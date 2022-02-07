Gibraltar Tourist Board Becomes Official CLIA Partner

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2022 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has been confirmed as a new long-term associate partner of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK & Ireland. The agreement will enhance Gibraltar’s brand awareness across the region, bringing them into CLIA’s wider community of cruise lines, travel agents and stakeholders.

A statement from the Government follows below:

As part of the agreement, the Gibraltar Tourist Board will sponsor CLIA's flagship main conference in Southampton at the end of May 2022. It will gain further trade exposure via CLIA's website, newsletter and yearbook.

Cruise lines have been visiting Gibraltar since last August, with 175 ships scheduled to call at its port throughout this year. Its tourism representatives are looking to highlight the host of attractions and activities visitors can experience during their visit to the British Overseas Territory.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Gibraltar Tourist Board to the CLIA family. Gibraltar is a firm favourite with cruisers and we’re delighted to see ships once again calling at this unique destination.

"The robusthealth andwellbeing protocolsputin placeby cruise lines, coupledwith ever-increasing demand from passengers, means cruise has successfully restarted in Gibraltar and across almost 90 markets worldwide.We’re eagerly anticipating supporting Gibraltar’s tourism team as they further build their relationship with the travel trade, enhance their cruise profile and operations, and continue to benefit from the wider economic and social advantages that cruise brings."

Minister for Business, Tourism & The Port, The Hon. Vijay Daryanani said: “There is no doubt that the cruise sector is extremely important to the Gibraltar economy. As we ramp up our marketing drive,the Government is committed to pushing our brand in the right circles to increase calls to our port. I am constantly asked by our businesses and stakeholders on the work we are doing to achieve this. I look forward to working with CLIA in fulfilling our goalto make Gibraltar the port of choice in the Mediterranean”





