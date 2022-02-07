TNP To Host Great Gibraltar Beach Clean Marathon
TNP will be hosting a Great Gibraltar Beach Clean marathon where they will be joined by different groups to clean the whole of our coastline.
A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:
By the time the 5th Anniversary of the Great Gibraltar Beach Cleans comes round on February 18th , Nautilus will have hosted 76 beach cleans and retrieved over 4.5 tonnes of plastic refuse from our coastline.
To celebrate, TNP will be hosting a Great Gibraltar Beach Clean marathon whereby the team will be joined by different groups on the day to clean the whole of our coastline, in short 30 minute stints. A mission indeed! Sign up and join the revolution!
The first ever beach clean was held at Rosia Bay with GONHS and it is fitting to begin the marathon at this historic site and with the same NGO!
Beach Cleaning Schedule:
9am Rosia Bay
10am Camp Bay
11am Little Bay
Noon Sandy Bay
13:00 Catalan Bay
14:00 Eastern Beach
15:00 Western Beach
- Due to the large scale of beach combing, volunteers are encouraged to bring along their own reusable gloves.
- Sanitiser will be available at all sites
- Duration of beach cleaning at each site will be 30 mins
- Refuse collected will be left at each site, securely knotted, awaiting for prompt Eco Park collection for sorting, weighing and recycling.
- Current GoG Covid guidelines apply
- Take note that due to unforeseen circumstances, time schedule might vary slightly on the day
- Please send us an email to book a slot