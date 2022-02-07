TNP To Host Great Gibraltar Beach Clean Marathon

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2022 .

TNP will be hosting a Great Gibraltar Beach Clean marathon where they will be joined by different groups to clean the whole of our coastline.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

By the time the 5th Anniversary of the Great Gibraltar Beach Cleans comes round on February 18th , Nautilus will have hosted 76 beach cleans and retrieved over 4.5 tonnes of plastic refuse from our coastline.

To celebrate, TNP will be hosting a Great Gibraltar Beach Clean marathon whereby the team will be joined by different groups on the day to clean the whole of our coastline, in short 30 minute stints. A mission indeed! Sign up and join the revolution!

The first ever beach clean was held at Rosia Bay with GONHS and it is fitting to begin the marathon at this historic site and with the same NGO!

Beach Cleaning Schedule:

9am Rosia Bay

10am Camp Bay

11am Little Bay

Noon Sandy Bay

13:00 Catalan Bay

14:00 Eastern Beach

15:00 Western Beach