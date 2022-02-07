Royal Gibraltar Regiment Fires Royal Gun Salute For 70th Anniversary Of Accession

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2022 .

A Royal Gun Salute was fired by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment today to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Accession to the Throne of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the public gathered to watch the salute at Grand Battery House, which lasted just over three minutes as officers stood to attention.



The Inspecting Officer, His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD, was hosted by the Regiment's Battalion Second-in-Command Major Timothy Cumming and Gun Position Officer Captain Richard Dagger, with the Officers and Warrant Officers of the Regiment joining at Grand Battery House to mark the occasion.





