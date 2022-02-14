Resolve And Unite Reach An Agreement On Pay Increase

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2022 .

Unite the Union and Resolve (Towing and Marine) have agreed a consolidated basic pay increase of 5% retrospective from the 1st January 2022.

A statement from Unite the Union follows below:

In the last two years the company had experienced some downturn in business, however with a reshaping of the company and business improvement since the start of the year, Resolve entered into negotiations with Unite as they accepted the effect the rise of inflation is having on their employees’ pockets.

In 2020/21 We had entered into temporary financial measures with a view to assist with the impact that COVID-19 had on the business these measures have seized with immediate effect and Unite members will continue to enjoy the terms and conditions covered in our collective agreement.

Unite’s Christian Duo said: “Our members at Resolve are delighted with the pay agreement reached and praise has to be given to the company which from the onset accepted the effect the rising cost of inflation is having on our members pockets. The reality of the situation with the soaring cost of living means growing anxiety for low-income families, as holding wages won’t stop the cost of living from soaring.”





