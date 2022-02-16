GSD Seeks Recognition Of British Sign Language And Better Provision Of BSL In Public Services

Written by YGTV Team on 16 February 2022 .

The GSD is calling for the recognition of British Sign Language and has highlighted the need for better provision of BSL in all public services.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD notes the progress of the British Sign Language Bill through the various law-making processes in the United Kingdom Parliament. The Bill in the UK will (i) formally recognise BSL as a language in England, Scotland and Wales (ii) create a legal obligation on public authorities to publish a report on what each Government department is doing to promote the use of BSL with communications with the public and (iii) require the Government to produce guidance to promote and facilitate the use of BSL. Gibraltar remains behind the curve in this area, and it is only right that draft legislation be brought before Parliament to ensure that BSL is recognised in a like manner. The Private Members Bill was brought by Rosie Cooper MP and fully supported by the British Government. It is currently at Committee Stage.

The British MP said at the second reading of the Bill in Westminster on 28 January 2022:

"The need for an interpreter should be obvious, but it is repeatedly overlooked. It shocks people to know that the only place where someone is guaranteed a qualified interpreter is in the courts. As a result, it seems that every deaf person has their own awful account of being failed, such as the NHS failing to provide qualified interpreters for a medical appointment. It is unthinkable that we live in a world where a person can go to a pre-arranged medical appointment and the doctor has no way of clearly and understandably communicating a diagnosis or giving medical advice"

The GSD’s Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips MP has this morning filed a Motion in Parliament seeking that the Government do promote a Bill for an Act to make provision for the recognition of British Sign Language and for connected purposes, on the terms introduced in the UK adapted to Gibraltar’s particular circumstances. Commenting on the Motion Elliott Phillips MP said:

“The Government have not held a parliamentary session for a period approaching half a year, and this has not allowed the Opposition the opportunity to file questions on important issues such as deaf community rights, substantive motions for debate or private members’ bills. Five months ago, I met with members of our deaf and hearing loss community and promised them that I would bring this important issue to the House and I do so now to ask the Government to promote law in this area by consensus.

It is clear to me that our deaf community has suffered systemic discrimination in access to basic interpretation and communication services across all public services particularly critical and acute services such as healthcare. Our deaf and those with hearing difficulties cannot continue to be ignored and be socially excluded because of the lack of provision of critical interpreter resources. I bring this Motion as a member of the Opposition to encourage full agreement with the Government in righting this longstanding discrimination”





