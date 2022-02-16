Phased Reopening of Bellavista Day Care Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 16 February 2022 .

The ERS Management team, GHA professionals and Public Health are delighted to announce the reinstatement of the activity at Bellavista Day Care Centre.

A statement continued: “The progressive reopening of the centre commenced on Monday 14th February 2022. The daily number of users will be incremented progressively until reaching full operational capacity, depending on the community incidence of COVID-19. Support services, such as the Dementia outreach clinic, will continue until the day centre is working at full capacity.



“Service users and their families will be contacted directly by Bellavista staff to inform them of the arrangements relevant to the individual. Service users and their families may also contact Bellavista with any queries on 200 07981.



“The ERS would like to express their gratitude to service users and their families for their support.”



ERS Care Manager, Susan Vallejo, said: ‘I’m pleased that ERS is in a position to begin to return regular services to the Bellavista Day Centre. My sincere thanks go to Bellavista’s staff and to service users and their families for their continued support and understanding through an unprecedented time.’



The GHA Director General, Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘It’s fantastic to see the reintroduction of regular services to Bellavista Day Centre. The phased reopening will ensure that the safety of staff and service users is safeguarded throughout.’



