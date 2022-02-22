Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services is issuing an invitation to all Gibraltarian artists who wish to take partin the long-standing Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition.

Applications are now being invited by the Royal Academy of Artin London and in the first instance, artists would submit digital images of their artwork. The submission deadline is 23.59 on Wednesday 2nd March 2022. Further information and fees to submit artworks can be found on www.summer.royalacademy.org.uk

Out of the approximate 16,000 works that the RA expect will be entered, only 4,000 will then qualify for the second round. Any local artists who qualify for this final pre-selection, would then have to send the original artwork to the UK, and would be able to apply to GCS for assistance in the cost of transporting the artworks.

