Gibraltar Maritime Delegation Attends IBIA Annual Dinner

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2022 .

Representatives from Gibraltar’s maritime industry attended the IBIA Annual Dinner in London on Monday evening.

A statement from the Government follows below:

As a well-established fixture in the bunker industry’s calendar pre-pandemic, this was a fantastic opportunity to re-engage face to face with industry partners and guests for an evening of network ing after almost two years of very few in-person events.

John Ghio, CEO and Captain of the Port led the Gibraltar delegation to this globally recognised event and was delighted to be sharing the evening with colleagues, local partners and their guests.

The opportunity to meet with current and prospective clients in the margins of this event was also a key component of this visit, as part of the Gibraltar Port Authority’s strategy to re-engage directly to promote and bring further business to the Port of Gibraltar.

ENDS





