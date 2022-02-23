GHA Strongly Reiterates Zero Tolerance Policy

The GHA has "strongly reiterated" its policy of zero tolerance towards abusive language and behaviour directed at their staff.

This follows a deeply disappointing incident at the COVID-19 drive through yesterday, when staff members were verbally abused and intimidated by a member of the public. The matter is currently under investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police, who attended the scene.

The GHA Director General, Dr Patrick Geogeghan OBE, said: ‘I have made it very clear that the GHA won’t tolerate bad behaviour of any nature directed towards GHA staff. There is an official complaints policy for anyone who wishes to air their concerns or grievances and I can assure the public that any matter raised will be followed up with a full investigation. However, anyone who acts aggressively towards or threatens GHA staff in any way will face consequences. On this occasion, the RGP were rightly involved, the individual was removed from the area and an arrest was made. The GHA will continue to take this course of action in order to protect its hard working staff.’





