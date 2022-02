Visa-Requiring Nationals – Gibraltar Residents

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2022 .

The Government of Gibraltar has today confirmed that with effect from Monday 28th February 2022, visa-requiring nationals who are resident in Gibraltar and who hold a valid Civilian Registration card will no longer require to obtain a visa waiver to re-enter Gibraltar.

These nationals will, in addition to their travel documents, be required to present their Civilian Registration card to the Borders and Coastguard Officers upon entry into Gibraltar.