Russia Today Services Suspended In Gibraltar
The Chief Minister has requested that all satellite and cable TV providers in Gibraltar suspend the broadcasting of all Russia Today services in Gibraltar.
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: ‘HM Government of Gibraltar has in recent years pursued a policy of non-engagement with Russia Today as a result of their well-known stance of acting as a mouthpiece for the Kremlin. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine now means that Russia Today will become a dangerous source of disinformation that Gibraltar cannot accept on its networks. I am grateful to Gibraltar’s satellite and cable TV providers for their timely support and corporation on this important matter.’