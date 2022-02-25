Russia Today Services Suspended In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 25 February 2022 .

The Chief Minister has requested that all satellite and cable TV providers in Gibraltar suspend the broadcasting of all Russia Today services in Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: ‘HM Government of Gibraltar has in recent years pursued a policy of non-engagement with Russia Today as a result of their well-known stance of acting as a mouthpiece for the Kremlin. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine now means that Russia Today will become a dangerous source of disinformation that Gibraltar cannot accept on its networks. I am grateful to Gibraltar’s satellite and cable TV providers for their timely support and corporation on this important matter.’





