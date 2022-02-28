Ministry Of Equality Meet With LGBTQ+ Committee

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2022 .

Jason Belilo and Christian Olivares of the Ministry of Equality, met with Chairperson Lorraine Olivera and other members of the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee to discuss issues relating to the LGBTQ+ community in Gibraltar and the prospect of organizing Pride events, including a march, during Pride month in June.

A statement from the Government follows below:

They were also joined by representatives of the Youth Service’s LGBTQi committee. The Ministry and the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee will be working together to this end and are looking forward to release further information closer to the date.





