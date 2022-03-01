GDS Writes To Government To Confirm UK Blue Badge Validity In Europe

Written by YGTV Team on 01 March 2022 .

The Gibraltar Disability Society says it recently wrote to the Deputy Chief Minister asking for an update on the issue of recognition of local disability parking badges within Europe, in particular Spain. The GDS says the Government "confirms that the UK Blue Badge, at this time, is not recognised in Spain".

A statement from the Gibraltar Disability Society follows below:

The Gibraltar Disability recently wrote to Dr Garcia, Deputy Chief Minister, asking for an update on the issue of recognition of local disability parking badges within Europe, particularly in neighbouring Spain. We wish to thank Dr Garcia for his prompt and comprehensive reply.

Unfortunately, at present, the existing position is not what the Society nor the Government was hoping for. The acceptance of the European blue badge depends on reciprocal arrangements between the United Kingdom and individual EU Member States which are entered into separately. This means that the status of the UK Blue Badge itself varies from country to country in the European Union. The Government confirms that the UK Blue Badge, at this time, is not recognised in Spain. The Deputy Chief Minister states the following:

“The advice from the Government to the holders of Gibraltar blue badges is that they should exercise caution when availing themselves of disability parking facilities in Spain. You may well find that private commercial developments with disability parking spaces may choose to continue to recognise Gibraltar badges on a voluntary basis but we would not expect this to be the case everywhere which means that there is a risk of being clamped, fined or towed away.”

Dr Garcia has asked the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels to look into the matter and to raise it with the United Kingdom. He also states that Government will continue to do what they can on this important matter. The Disability Society will continue to publicise any further updates it receives.





