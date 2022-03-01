GDS Writes To Government To Confirm UK Blue Badge Validity In Europe

The Gibraltar Disability Society says it recently wrote to the Deputy Chief Minister asking for an update on the issue of recognition of local disability parking badges within Europe, in particular Spain. The GDS says the Government "confirms that the UK Blue Badge, at this time, is not recognised in Spain".

A statement from the Gibraltar Disability Society follows below:

The Gibraltar Disability recently wrote to Dr Garcia, Deputy Chief Minister, asking  for an update on the issue of recognition of local disability parking badges within  Europe, particularly in neighbouring Spain. We wish to thank Dr Garcia for his  prompt and comprehensive reply. 

Unfortunately, at present, the existing position is not what the Society nor the Government was hoping for. The acceptance of the European blue badge depends on  reciprocal arrangements between the United Kingdom and individual EU Member  States which are entered into separately. This means that the status of the UK Blue  Badge itself varies from country to country in the European Union. The Government confirms that the UK Blue Badge, at this time, is not recognised in Spain. The Deputy  Chief Minister states the following:  

“The advice from the Government to the holders of Gibraltar blue badges is that they  should exercise caution when availing themselves of disability parking facilities in  Spain. You may well find that private commercial developments with disability  parking spaces may choose to continue to recognise Gibraltar badges on a voluntary  basis but we would not expect this to be the case everywhere which means that there  is a risk of being clamped, fined or towed away.” 

Dr Garcia has asked the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels to look into the  matter and to raise it with the United Kingdom. He also states that Government will  continue to do what they can on this important matter. The Disability Society will  continue to publicise any further updates it receives.



