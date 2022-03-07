GHA Blood Drive

Written by YGTV Team on 07 March 2022 .

The GHA is calling on members of the public to come forward and register their interest to donate blood, as part of its Brexit contingency planning to increase blood stock levels locally.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The GHA’s blood department is also currently contacting all existing blood donors to begin with apheresis. This is a process where the blood is passed through a machine that separates platelets and then returns the remaining blood back into the donor. The GHA purchased a Fresenius Apheresis machine over a year ago to enable them to provide this life-saving service in Gibraltar and has also trained a number of Senior Donor Carers to harvest platelets locally.

Members of the public can register as blood donors by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling 20072266 ext. 2252 between 8am and 4pm Monday - Friday to speak to a Senior Donor Carer.

Blood donors must:

Be between the ages of 18 and 60

Have had no tattoos, piercings or acupuncture within the last year

Have no any underlying medical health conditions

A full assessment will be carried out on an individual basis during the first appointment to determine the eligibility and compatibility of the donor.

Director of Nursing and Ambulance Services, Sandie Gracia, said: ‘It is very important that Gibraltar becomes self-sufficient when it comes to blood donations. I strongly encourage all of our existing and new donors to come forward and donate blood. This will help us save lives. Remember, it could be your neighbour, family or friend who may need your blood. Donate blood, save a life.’





