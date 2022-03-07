SDGG Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Written by YGTV Team on 07 March 2022 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group says it joins the people of Gibraltar and the international community in its condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

It should be obvious to all that Putin is seeking to gain control of Ukraine merely because the latter wished to exercise its right of self determination in choosing to be an independent country.

That a dictatorial and aggressive bully should resort to violence and war in order to impose its agenda on another country should serve as a stark warning to all that democracy and the right to chose one’s own future are fundamental rights that must always be protected.

The people of Ukraine should be free to chose their own future without fear or intimidation and we hope their wishes will prevail.