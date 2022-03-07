Drink Driver Banned And Fined

A local man has been disqualified from driving for 9 months and fined £400 after pleading Guilty to a drink driving offence. 

A statement from the RGP follows below: 

George Cabrera was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning. 

The court heard that at 2045 on Friday 4 March, officers in a patrol car  were patrolling the area of Europort Road when a report was received  regarding a man who was suspected of driving when under the influence  of alcohol. 

The officers observed the relevant vehicle in the forecourt of Morrisons  petrol station and spoke to the driver whose speech was slurred and his  breath smelt of alcohol. In the light of this, the man was asked to provide  a roadside breath test. He consented to the test and blew 66ug – almost  twice the limit of 35ug. 

He was then arrested on suspicion of Driving a Motor Vehicle whilst  Over the Prescribed Limit of Alcohol. 

He was driven to New Mole House police station where he provided a  sample of breath which confirmed that he was over the limit. 

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence  of alcohol, they can call the RGP in confidence on 20072500 or 199 in  emergencies.



