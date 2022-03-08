Community Care Action Group Calls For Government To Provide Evidence Of The Non-redacted EU Correspondence

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2022 .

In reply to Minister Joe Bossano’s comments on viewpoint, the Community Care Action Group (CCAG) has asked to be shown “evidence of the full non-redacted EU correspondence” to the Government communicating that statement.

A statement from the Community Care Action Group (CCAG) follows below:

The Community Care Action Group (CCAG) wish to make a statement, following on from the prepared statement read out by Sir Joe Bossano on the recent Viewpoint programme of 3rd March 2022 on GBC.

Sir Joe said, …..that as a result of the fact that there are demonstrations outside Convent Place and statements have been made by Mr Capurro and others, making the government responsible for the change to the payments for Community Officers, the EU is now insisting that Community Care is now an entity of the government and must be provided to former, current, and future frontier workers, as government social benefits. The claim is for both Community Officer payments and Household Cost Allowance….

The CCAG wish to be shown evidence of the full non-redacted EU correspondence to Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar (HMGOG) communicating that statement.

The CCAG believe that HMGOG has had such information from the EU long before any demonstrations took place, as the last time that the CCAG Committee met the Chief Minister in July 2021, days after the CCAG’s first demonstration, the Chief Minister had mentioned the EU Pension Rights of EU citizens that have worked in Gibraltar for over a year.

The CCAG believe that HMGOG are using this information NOW, to alarm Gibraltar’s citizens, to smear the Group, and blame it for the Community Officer Allowance fiasco.

HMGOG and Community Care, should have entered a consultative process with all stakeholders, prior to the arbitrary changes to the eligibility rules for new claimants after the 17th of February 2020; Followed by a lengthy lead-in period for those immediately affected.

Both Government and Community Care are seeking to blame the CCAG for reacting to the changes that were introduced. Government have used their propaganda machine to target the CCAG Committee Members and the Group as a whole, in a disgraceful campaign of misinformation and Spin.

On Monday the 28th of February 2022, even the Chief Minister issued Press Release No. 133/2022, quoting wildly inaccurate figures, claiming that the CCAG were asking, in effect, that the Government should provide an additional charitable donation to the Trustees of Community Care, of an additional £5 Million Pounds a year, when the true figure is around half a million pounds (ten times less). The CCAG are requesting that the Chief Minister, as Minister for Public Finances, should check his figures and publish an amended Press Release.

HMGOG and Community Care should have foreseen the stakeholders’ immediate objection to the new eligibility criteria, and to the insensitive and unprofessional way that they both handled its introduction. They opened ‘Pandora’s Box’, they are the ones who are putting Community Care at risk from external challenges and claims, and they are the ones that must resolve this matter.

The CCAG is still of the view that HMGOG decided to restrict their grants to the Gibraltar Community Care Trust and they in turn decided to make the changes to eligibility for new claimants, with effect from the 17th of February 2020. Due to that decision, the Government has caused the situation that currently exists.

The reason that the Community Officer Allowance should not be Means-Tested is that The Community Care Trust was set up for the benefit of Gibraltar resident pensioners, following the freezing of the Old Age Pension at 1988 rates. Pensions are not means tested.

The CCAG are not against the Community Officer Allowance, nor the Household Cost Allowance.

Instead of playing the blame game, Government should try to finally resolve this long outstanding matter, which has never sat well with the People of Gibraltar.

If Community Care must change, then there should be a formal consultation process with a lead-in period for all stakeholders affected and pensioners should ideally receive proper State Pensions without the need for charitable payments.

Gender Inequality and Discrimination still exists in the treatment of Men, regarding State Pensions and Community Care. Both Government and the Community Care Trust, must address this immediately, as this is totally unacceptable in the year 2022.

Men are at a great financial disadvantage to Women. They must contribute more Social Insurance payments to obtain the same State Pension. Women also receive their State Pensions five years before men. Men represent approximately 50% of the population, yet the Minister for Equality is not fighting for their Human Rights.





