Paul Fowler To Adjudicate Gibraltar International Drama Festival 22

Written by YGTV Team on 09 March 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced Paul Fowler as the adjudicator for the 2022 Gibraltar International Drama Festival.

A statement from the Government follows below:

In over 45 years’ involvement with the Drama Festivals Movement, Paul Fowler has been an actor, director and stage manager, company committee member, chairman and festival organiser.

A former journalist, broadcaster and public relations consultant, Paul, who now lives in Cheltenham, has worked for newspapers, magazines, television and radio stations all over the world.

In 2001 Paul took a break from his career and three years later graduated from the University of Essex with an Honours degree in Drama and Literature.

As an actor, Paul has appeared in the British All Winners Finals on two occasions, including a role in the winning production of The Royal Hunt ofthe Sun in 1985.As a director, his production of Owen McCafferty’s Days of Wine and Roses was the winner of the British All Winners Finals in 2014.

Since becoming a member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators in 2001 Paul has adjudicated in both the North and South of Ireland, Wales, Scotland, England and the Isle of Man. He has officiated at the British, English, Ulster, Scottish youth and Welsh finals, and three times at the British All Winners Finals.

In 2022, Paul will be adjudicating festivals as far apart as Hereford, Donegal, Nova Scotia and here in Gibraltar.

He has been Chairman of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators and is currently the Guild’s Information Officer as well as being a member of the Scottish Association of Speech and Drama Adjudicators.

Tickets for the festival are on sale via www.buytickets.gi and are priced as follows:

Each performance session – £6.00

Gala Night – £12.00

Season Ticket – £30.00

Student Season Ticket – £20.00





