Call For Nominations - The Governor’s Award For Merit

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2022 .

The Governor is calling for nominations to be submitted to recognise those, from any section of the Gibraltarian Community, which have made an exceptional contribution to the community in Gibraltar, or who have advanced the reputation of Gibraltar internationally.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

The Governor’s Award for Merit is granted to individuals or organisations who and which have made an exceptional contribution to the community in Gibraltar. The Award is separate from the State Honours and Gibraltar Awards processes and is limited to 25 a year.

Over the last year, the Governor has delighted in identifying such worthy recipients as he has conducted visits and official engagements throughout Gibraltar, but he knows that he still does not see all the great works that are undertaken by so many in the community. He would welcome therefore nominations for this year’s Governor’s Award for Merit.

Nominations should be submitted to recognise those people, from any section of the Gibraltarian Community, which have made an exceptional contribution to the community in Gibraltar, or who have advanced the reputation of Gibraltar internationally.

An endorsement from those with a personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service should support nominations, and must include a short citation.

Details that must be included are:

∙ Name of nominator and nominee(s) – including contact details.

∙ Short paragraph of endorsement (no more than 500 words).

∙ Short citation (no more than 200 words).

Nominations, should be submitted no later than Monday 25th April 2022 via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.