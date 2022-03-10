A Level Art Students Design Album Launch Posters For Gabriel Moreno

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2022 .

Year 12 A-level Art students have been engaged in a competition to design the official album launch concert poster for Gabriel Moreno and the Quivering Poets.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The students have produced exceptional work and the finalists and winning entry have been selected by Gabriel Moreno and the band themselves. Gabriel Moreno is this year’s Gibraltar Cultural Ambassador award recipient and will also be delivering song writing workshops for students over 12 years of age as part of this year’s Youth Arts Jamboree.

The Director of Education, Keri Scott, said: “This is a very exciting project for our students to showcase their talent. I take this opportunity to thank all the teachers and individuals involved in designing and facilitating this venture for our learners. This will have provided the young people with meaningful experience in a real world context.”

The Minister for Education and Culture, John Cortes, said: “It is great to see such remarkable designs by our Year 12 students. This is a wonderful chance to promote the excellent work that goes on in our schools every day and a real opportunity to use their skills and creativity within a project that links their learning to industry.”





