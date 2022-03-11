RGP Project Servator

It’s business as usual for teams of Project Servator officers who deployed at a number  of locations across Gibraltar this week. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Project Servator was launched in Gibraltar in June 2018 and is used by a number of  police forces in the UK and Australia. 

This policing tactic involves unpredictable and highly visible deployments of specially  trained officers who operate in various guises using a range of assets.  

Teaming up with other agencies such as HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police  and Borders and Coastguards, Project Servator aims to disrupt a range of criminal  activity, including terrorism, while reassuring the public. 

As a result of this week’s deployment, a local man, 33, was arrested on suspicion of  Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, following a vehicle check point on  Secretary’s Lane. 

Chief Inspector Paul Chipolina, the Senior Officer with responsibility for Project  Servator, explained: “This is now very much business as usual for us, and  deployments are not in response to any specific threat. The public should not be  alarmed if they come across one of these very visible deployments. The approach  relies on deployments that are highly visible and unpredictable, intelligence-led and  proactive, and can happen anywhere across Gibraltar’s points of entry, busy junctions,  business and leisure areas and other crowded spaces across Gibraltar.  

“Project Servator is different to normal policing, as officers involved have received  specialist training provided by UK partners to spot the tell-tale signs that someone may  be carrying out hostile reconnaissance, namely, information-gathering that helps plan  or prepare the commission of crime. Deployments are designed to make environments  as uncomfortable as possible for terrorists or criminals to plan or carry out their  activities, and aim to increase their fear of detection.

Range of Assets  

CI Chipolina went on to explain that Servator teams “pop-up” at various locations,  working alongside other RGP units and in some cases alongside other uniformed  agencies and private security organisations.  

He added: “Officers engage staff and businesses to build a network of vigilance and  raise awareness of how to report suspicious activity. 

“The tactic has been successful in gathering intelligence that has assisted UK Counter  Terrorism Units in investigating and preventing acts of terror. It has also resulted in  arrests for a multitude of offences, ranging from persons with outstanding court  warrants and drugs supply and possession, to persons carrying offensive weapons,  amongst others. 

Keeping Gibraltar Safe 

“We all have a vital role to play in keeping Gibraltar safe by reporting anything that  doesn’t feel right, for example, an unattended item or someone acting suspiciously in  a particular area. Be alert NOT alarmed, trust your instincts and report your concerns,  immediately to a police officer or a member of staff depending on where you are. 

Suspicious activity is anything that seems out of place, unusual or doesn’t seem to fit  in with day-to-day life.” 



 

 

 

