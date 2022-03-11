RGP Project Servator

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2022 .

It’s business as usual for teams of Project Servator officers who deployed at a number of locations across Gibraltar this week.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Project Servator was launched in Gibraltar in June 2018 and is used by a number of police forces in the UK and Australia.

This policing tactic involves unpredictable and highly visible deployments of specially trained officers who operate in various guises using a range of assets.

Teaming up with other agencies such as HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police and Borders and Coastguards, Project Servator aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while reassuring the public.

As a result of this week’s deployment, a local man, 33, was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug, following a vehicle check point on Secretary’s Lane.

Chief Inspector Paul Chipolina, the Senior Officer with responsibility for Project Servator, explained: “This is now very much business as usual for us, and deployments are not in response to any specific threat. The public should not be alarmed if they come across one of these very visible deployments. The approach relies on deployments that are highly visible and unpredictable, intelligence-led and proactive, and can happen anywhere across Gibraltar’s points of entry, busy junctions, business and leisure areas and other crowded spaces across Gibraltar.

“Project Servator is different to normal policing, as officers involved have received specialist training provided by UK partners to spot the tell-tale signs that someone may be carrying out hostile reconnaissance, namely, information-gathering that helps plan or prepare the commission of crime. Deployments are designed to make environments as uncomfortable as possible for terrorists or criminals to plan or carry out their activities, and aim to increase their fear of detection.

Range of Assets

CI Chipolina went on to explain that Servator teams “pop-up” at various locations, working alongside other RGP units and in some cases alongside other uniformed agencies and private security organisations.

He added: “Officers engage staff and businesses to build a network of vigilance and raise awareness of how to report suspicious activity.

“The tactic has been successful in gathering intelligence that has assisted UK Counter Terrorism Units in investigating and preventing acts of terror. It has also resulted in arrests for a multitude of offences, ranging from persons with outstanding court warrants and drugs supply and possession, to persons carrying offensive weapons, amongst others.

Keeping Gibraltar Safe

“We all have a vital role to play in keeping Gibraltar safe by reporting anything that doesn’t feel right, for example, an unattended item or someone acting suspiciously in a particular area. Be alert NOT alarmed, trust your instincts and report your concerns, immediately to a police officer or a member of staff depending on where you are.

Suspicious activity is anything that seems out of place, unusual or doesn’t seem to fit in with day-to-day life.”





