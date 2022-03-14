GCA "Feels Let Down" By Government

Written by YGTV Team on 14 March 2022 .

The Gibraltar Catering Association says it "feels let down" by the Government with "regards to industry assistance that was promised due to the cancelling of parties and public discouragement to attend events in December."

A statement from the GCA follows below:

Still no support from Government for Hospitality despite assurances after more than 2 months.



The internal communication from Government coupled with public announcement recommending that people shouldn’t attend Christmas parties cost the catering industry approximately £500,000 in revenue loss through bookings alone, this figure excludes revenue generated by walk-in customers.



The GCA attended a meeting with Minister Daryanani and Minister Isola as promised by the Chief Minister on Monday 10th January. The Association explained the business losses caused by the Government's announcement and talked about the issues that were affecting the membership generally. Ministers in attendance asked the GCA formally write to them so they could present requests to the Cabinet.



The GCA responded on the 12th January with a list of ideas for assistance for Government consideration to help mitigate the losses suffered and despite the promise of fast assistance nothing concrete has emerged.



After waiting for so long GCA can only assume it is being ignored, despite Catering being the industry worst hit by restrictions during the pandemic.