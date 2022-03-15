Reception for the Scouting and Girlguiding Organisations in Gibraltar

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD hosted a reception in the Mayor’s Parlour for the Scouting and Girlguiding organisations in Gibraltar.

A diverse group of people of all ages attended, to include present Commissioners Marie Bocarisa and Mark Rodriguez, leaders, members and volunteers.



His Worship praised the leaders who give of their time selflessly and voluntarily to ensure young people have opportunities to learn values, grow in confidence and meet people of different backgrounds who will become lifelong friends.



The practical and social skills that young people learn on their journey with the Scouts and Girl Guides will serve them well in later life. A healthy number of young people will remain with the organisations and go on to became leaders themselves, showing the impact their time as Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers, Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers have on their lives.



As a former Cub-Scout himself, His Worship spoke fondly of his own memories of his time in the organisation, and how the lessons he learned there still serve him today.







