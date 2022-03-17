SNAG To Support Unite Demonstration

The Special Needs Action Group says it will be supporting the demonstration organised by Unite the Union in Support of Health and Care Workers on Tuesday 29th March 2022.  

A statement from SNAG follows below:

SNAG had issued an initial Press Release in support of the original Demonstration, which was  cancelled due to increase of COVID cases, and remains committed to stand alongside our Health and  Care Workers. As we mentioned in our last press release in this issue, the uncertain and precarious  situation in which Health and Care workers find themselves in is not a new one and we have  highlighted this in several occasions. Insecure contract rights and non-renewals of contracts lead to  continuity of care issues which have a direct impact on the wellbeing of service users.  

SNAG will there stand in full support of Unite and all Health and Care Workers as we must ensure  that we adequately support those who are meant to be provide excellent and consistent levels of  care. We urge our members to attend this Demonstration so that we can give our Health and Care  Workers our full support on the day.



