SNAG To Support Unite Demonstration

Written by YGTV Team on 17 March 2022 .

The Special Needs Action Group says it will be supporting the demonstration organised by Unite the Union in Support of Health and Care Workers on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

SNAG had issued an initial Press Release in support of the original Demonstration, which was cancelled due to increase of COVID cases, and remains committed to stand alongside our Health and Care Workers. As we mentioned in our last press release in this issue, the uncertain and precarious situation in which Health and Care workers find themselves in is not a new one and we have highlighted this in several occasions. Insecure contract rights and non-renewals of contracts lead to continuity of care issues which have a direct impact on the wellbeing of service users.

SNAG will there stand in full support of Unite and all Health and Care Workers as we must ensure that we adequately support those who are meant to be provide excellent and consistent levels of care. We urge our members to attend this Demonstration so that we can give our Health and Care Workers our full support on the day.





