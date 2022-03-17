University Of Gibraltar Achieves Global Quality Accreditation From UK Quality Assurance Agency For Higher Education

Written by YGTV Team on 17 March 2022 .

The University of Gibraltar has achieved global accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), the UK’s independent quality body and a global leader in quality assurance for higher education. All UK Universities are required to undergo a review by the QAA.

The global accreditation, obtained for a period of five years, is awarded to international institutions who have passed the QAA’s rigorous International Quality Review (IQR), which measures global institutions against international quality assurance standards set out in Part 1 of the Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area (ESG).

The nearly three-year process took the form of a thorough review of the University’s governance, learning and teaching, and internal quality assurance procedures.

Following an on-site review visit in November 2021, led by a review team of three independent reviewers, the University was found to have met all 10 standards set out in part 1 of the ESG. As part of their findings, the review team identified four areas of particular good practice:

∙ the University’s Quality Handbook;

∙ module and programme evaluation processes;

∙ close-working partnerships with other Gibraltar-based organisations;

∙ and the University’s effective use of externality.

Emilia Todorova, Academic Quality and Learning Manager at the University of Gibraltar said: ‘This is a fantastic achievement for the University of Gibraltar which demonstrates our commitment to delivering a high quality learning experience, recognised through international best practice standards. This is a testament of the hard work, passion and commitment from all our staff and students, who together create our wonderful academic community, allowing us to achieve our mission and vision.’

Professor Catherine Bachleda, Vice-Chancellor, University of Gibraltar said: ‘Since opening its doors in 2015, the University of Gibraltar has been committed to becoming a provider of first-class Higher Education. Achieving QAA’s global accreditation supports our vision as ‘an institution of excellence in teaching, learning and research’, while enhancing our reputation and global image. This is a university-wide achievement of which we are all very proud.’

Minister for the University, Dr John Cortes MP, said: ‘As a member of the Government that created the University, as Minister with responsibility for the University and as a proud Beacon Professor I am delighted at this news - but not surprised at all. The expertise, efficiency and diligence of the University team under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor could have delivered nothing less. The University of Gibraltar will continue to grow and diversify grounded on assured quality and commitment to its students, to academic excellence and to the community.’

Chief Minister, The Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: ‘This Government made a manifesto commitment to establish the University of Gibraltar as a centre of academic excellence. This global accreditation tangibly demonstrates all that it has achieved over the last 6.5 years. This is in no small part thanks to the dedication of the excellent team who have driven the University forward as a respected academic institution of global standing.’

The report and its findings are available on the UniGib website and the QAA website.






