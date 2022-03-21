Unite Education Branch Welcomes Permanent Teacher And SNLAs Increase

The Education Section of Unite says it “welcomes” the Government’s increase to the number of permanent teaching positions and SNLSAs in schools.

A statement from Unite follows below:

We understand that this has been decided after a thorough audit of needs carried out by the Director of Education. This audit has focused on the educational needs of Gibraltar’s schools moving forward over the next few years.

We would like to thank the Director of Education for carrying out this audit and for focusing on the needs of our pupils and our schools. We also thank HM Government of Gibraltar for acknowledging our growth of staff needs and for committing to our education system, to our staff and to our schools.





