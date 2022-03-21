Unite Education Branch Welcomes Permanent Teacher And SNLAs Increase

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Education Section of Unite says it “welcomes” the Government’s increase to the number of permanent teaching positions and SNLSAs in schools. 

A statement from Unite follows below:

We understand that this has been decided after a thorough audit of needs  carried out by the Director of Education. This audit has focused on the  educational needs of Gibraltar’s schools moving forward over the next few  years. 

We would like to thank the Director of Education for carrying out this audit  and for focusing on the needs of our pupils and our schools. We also thank HM Government of Gibraltar for acknowledging our growth of staff needs and for  committing to our education system, to our staff and to our schools.



