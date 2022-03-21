New Drama Festival Adjudicator - Michael Poynor

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2022 .

The Ministry of Culture has announced a change in Adjudicator for this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival. Michael Poynor GODA, ADA is the new Adjudicator for this year’s event.

A spokesperson said: “Born in the Falkland Islands and educated in Argentina and England, Michael’s initial training for theatre was at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (L.A.M.D.A). Since then, he has gone on to have a long and distinguished career in the arts.

He has directed one hundred and sixty productions, designed sets for well over a hundred productions, and lighting for over two hundred and fifty.

Recent work includes directing and designing “The Long Now” (2019) for the Seamus Heaney Home Place; writing, directing and lighting “Sleeping Beauty” (2017) for New Lodge Arts; and “Aladdin” (2013), “Scrooge’s Christmas” (2014) and “Sleeping Beauty” (2012) for the Market Place Theatre, Armagh.

At Theatre at The Mill he directed and lit “Stormont” (2010); wrote/directed and lit “Comedy of Errors: The Musical” (2013), adapted/directed and lit “Jonathan Harker and Dracula” (2014), directed, designed and lit “The Sound of Music” (2019) and directed/designed and lit “Strive” (2020) and ‘’Wizard of Oz” (2022).

He has adjudicated at many festivals in Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man as well as the IATA International Festival (1990); The All Ireland Confined Final (1998); the New Zealand Finals (1992); The Irish Universities Finals (2014); The Northern Ireland One Act Finals (2019) and will be adjudicating the RTE All Ireland Finals at Athlone in May 2022.

Since 1994 Michael has been the Artistic Director of the Ulster Theatre Company.”





