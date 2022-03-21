M/V AXIOMA Entry into British Gibraltar Territorial Waters

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2022 .

The Captain of the Port today granted permission, after consultation with the Chief Minister as Minister with responsibility or Sanctions, for the entry into BGTW of a vessel that was confirmed to be the subject of an arrest action by a leading international bank in the Supreme Court of Gibraltar.

A Government statement concluded: “Given the ultimate beneficial ownership of the vessel, permission would not normally have been granted for the vessel to enter BGTW. However, this has been exceptionally allowed in the interests of creditors with proper claims against the vessel and who seek the assistance of the Admiralty jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to enforce such claims. The vessel is now subject to arrest by the Admiralty Marshal until further order.”