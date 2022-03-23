GDRF Supports Unite's Demo And Health/Care Workers

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2022 .

The GDRF has stated it “wholeheartedly supports” secure employment contracts for Health and Care Workers and is calling for an Independent Care Quality Commission to “provide a better level of Continuity of Care for Persons with Disabilities”.

A statement from the GDRF follows below:

The GDRF has recently called on the Government to address the need for a local independent Care Quality Commission or a similar independent body to monitor, inspect and regulate care and health services. This is one of the representations that the GDRF made in a letter addressed to various Governments Officials in July last year for which it still awaits an official response in writing, it is imperative that Government Officials respond to letters in a timely manner. It is the GDRFs firm belief that such a body would encourage the effective and efficient use of resources which would in turn lead to lower stress levels amongst care staff, higher moral and a better service provision.

The GDRF issued a Press statement in October 2021 in relation to Survey conducted by Unite the Union on Care Agency Workers and the concerns highlighted by the Survey results - it is dismayed to hear that very little has changed to date. The GDRF regrettably notes the continuous use of insecure contracts for employed as care workers which in turn lead to continuity of care issues for service users. This is a concern which the Government should not take lightly, as the needs of the service user must always come first. The GDRF stresses how a body such as a Care Quality Commission who can monitor and regulate the standard of the service being provided. The result of which would undoubtedly be a better equipped work force of carers and happier service users.

The GDRF hopes the Government takes measures to implement these much-needed reforms to deliver better environments and conditions for both workers and service users. When developing these reforms, the GDRF hopes that the ethos of respecting diversity, promoting equality, and ensuring human rights are at the forefront of policy development and provision. The result of this should always be an outcome by which the service user can benefit from the confidence of being in receipt of safe and quality social care governed by professional and statutory standards. Within these standards, the GDRF hopes that the practice of insecure contracts is ended so that Care and Health workers are adequately supported to do their valuable work. Above all, it would lead to a far better level of continuity of care, which is essential and imperative for persons with disabilities. In light of the above, the GDRF will stand in support of Gibraltar's Health and Care Workers in the Demonstration organized by Unite the Union on the 29th March 2022 and urge our members to support this too. It is only together that we are stronger.





