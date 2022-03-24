GHA “Deeply Disappointed” With Unite Following Demonstration

Written by YGTV Team on 24 March 2022 .

The Director General of the GHA says they are “deeply disappointed” with Unite following their “choice to continue with its demonstration, considering that both parties have been working very closely throughout recent months to address pertinent issues.”

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Since the Director General commenced work in the new role on 10th January, he has met with Mr Hennessy every month; one meeting even included Stuart Davies, the National Officer. Additionally, GHA Directors have met with local representatives every two weeks. Communication between the GHA and Unite has been much improved as a result. At these meetings both parties expressed a mutual understanding that whilst there is a strong appetite for change, sustainable institutional change cannot be accomplished overnight and the GHA and Unite need to work together and not against each other in delivering the changes that may be agreed are necessary.

The GHA agrees that there is much work still to be done.

However, Unite should not dismiss or overlook the significant progress made by the GHA in partnership with staff since 10th January, not limited to:

The signing of over 380 new employment contracts, and amendments to contracts that were outstanding. The GHA understand that this is already more contracts than have been announced in the Department of Education, but with potentially more to come as the GHA and Unite work through issues of staffing post pandemic etc.

Full engagement of clinical staff in the development of the GHA’s clinical structures going forward.

Regular meetings with staff, many on a 1:1 basis. The feedback has been very positive.

Launch of a Zero Tolerance campaign to support staff, illustrating how highly valued they are.

Immediate steps taken to address concerns regarding the work environment.

Reduced staff absences by facilitating return to work.

Facilitating the return to work of staff who were away on long-term interdiction. • Introducing an open-door policy where frontline staff can meet with the Director General and have frank discussions, which has been taken up and appreciated by staff.

The GHA is, therefore, struggling to understand why Unite are not conducting themselves with the same transparency and offering the same commitment to negotiate that they have demanded from the GHA, and which the GHA has been happy to provide.

Unite have not taken any opportunity to raise their concerns with historic agreements regarding time in lieu, nor have they brought forward any new ideas or proposals on the matter.

The GHA therefore invites Unite to do so during their scheduled meeting on Tuesday 29th March.

The GHA is as always, and remains, open to negotiations with Unite but feels that both parties must be willing to listen to each other, understand where points of view might diverge, and be ready to negotiate to agree reasonable solutions.

In escalating matters via the Press and reiterating its intention to demonstrate outside No6 Covent Place, Unite is not acting in a reciprocal manner or showing willingness to negotiate in good faith.

The GHA are struggling to understand why Unite are potentially politicising matters by seeking the involvement of the Government by going to the seat of Government in Gibraltar, instead of continuing the work of doing the opposite and working with the newly formed GHA Board.

The GHA reiterates that staff and patient welfare is the paramount priority and as such, the current policy on time in lieu is designed to ensure that staff take the days off that they are entitled to and get adequate rest time. No member of staff will lose out and the GHA is open to discuss this matter further.

The GHA is surprised that Unite has chosen to raise the issue of the reduction of relief cover via the Press in a manner that suggests that staff will be disadvantaged. The reality is that the GHA is responding to the requests of staff, also expressed by Unite, to stabilise the workforce and put as many permanent contracts in place as possible in order to provide staff with the certainty and security that they need. The filling of vacant posts rather than relying on temporary or relief cover is something that staff have been asking for, and which is in the interests of both staff and patients. However, once the new complement is fixed and filled, the GHA will obviously not need so much relief or temporary cover. The GHA hope that Unite should be able to understand this.

The GHA, in emerging from the pandemic, is committed to its Reset, Restart and Recover strategy that aims to rethink its operations in order to meet the immediate and long-term needs of the service. Any planned changes will be in consultation with staff and their union representatives. All will be with the best interests of staff and patients at heart.

The Director General, Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘The GHA is disappointed and surprised that Unite have chosen to escalate to this level, especially when so much good work has been done over the last few months. Significant progress has been made but in order to continue working together there needs to be goodwill on both sides, and both need to continue to bring something to the table. The GHA has kept its promises to date, remains open to reasonable discussions and open communication, and hopes that Unite will reconsider this combative stance, which is in direct contradiction to the cooperative consultations enjoyed so far.





