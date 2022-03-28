Nautilus Announces Earth Hour Celebrations
The Nautilus Project has announced it's schedule for a week of Earth Hour celebrations.
A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:
The marine conservation project believe in supporting nature, the planet and our oceans everyday of the year. Empowering our youth to defend our oceans is at the forefront of the charity’s ethos.
We share just a brief insight into the run up to Earth Hour, the Nautilus way!
- Saturday – Research into phytoplankton communities within BGTW.
- Sunday – DofE participants complete a 64 mile Pacer challenge, virtual Great Ocean Walk through Australia, reducing their carbon footprint.
- Monday – The Dangers of Plastic Pollution zoom presentation delivered to Pearson Online Academy GCSE and A-Level students from all over the world.
- 1. Tuesday – Climate Change In Our Oceans presentation delivered to the Hassans Academy as part of the Nautilus Business Lunch and Learn outreach supporting the Gibraltar Sustainable Awards.
- 2. Tuesday – World Water Day, MedOceanHeroes and Nautilus DofE’s share their plastic reduction journeys supporting the REFILL initiative locally.
- 3. Tuesday – Winter Environmental Newsletter released, created by young Med Ocean Heroes.
- Wednesday – The Dangers of Plastic Pollution in our Oceans interactive workshop delivered at the Hebrew Primary School as part of the Gibraltar Marine Science Studies outreach.
- Thursday – A small group of Med Ocean Heroes embark on a 70 miles Pacer challenge, a virtual walk through Ross Island Antarctica in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.
- Friday – Iona Sacarello, instrumental leader in the local Climate Change marches, interviews Nautilus DofE participants of their views on the Climate Crisis.
- Saturday – Disconnect to Reconnect event held at Rosia Bay including beach combing, marine invertebrate interactions and the sale of sustainable wares.