Nautilus Announces Earth Hour Celebrations

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2022 .

The Nautilus Project has announced it's schedule for a week of Earth Hour celebrations.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

The marine conservation project believe in supporting nature, the planet and our oceans everyday of the year. Empowering our youth to defend our oceans is at the forefront of the charity’s ethos.

We share just a brief insight into the run up to Earth Hour, the Nautilus way!