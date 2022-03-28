Minister Daryanani Hosts Marketing Event In Edinburgh

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2022 .

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has hosted a marketing event in Edinburgh.

A statement from the Government follow below:

To coincide with the launch of the summer schedule of the EasyJet flight to Edinburgh, travel agents and the local Scottish press gathered to listen to what Gibraltar had to offer.

The Minister addressed the guests and spoke of the success story during COVID-19 and how we had managed to make Gibraltar a safe destination for travel. He also showcased the tourism product in Gibraltar and all the different things one could do when visiting.

Minister Daryanani, said: “It was important to organize this event. The Edinburgh route is still in its infancy so EasyJet and I decided that it would help promote the route. It has created a lot of interest with many travel agents now intending to push Gibraltar as a city break. We live in an extremely competitive market and these bespoke marketing events is the way forward”.



