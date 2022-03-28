Minister Daryanani Hosts Marketing Event In Edinburgh

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has hosted a marketing event in Edinburgh. 

A statement from the Government follow below:

To coincide with the launch of the summer schedule of the EasyJet flight to Edinburgh, travel agents  and the local Scottish press gathered to listen to what Gibraltar had to offer. 

The Minister addressed the guests and spoke of the success story during COVID-19 and how we  had managed to make Gibraltar a safe destination for travel. He also showcased the tourism  product in Gibraltar and all the different things one could do when visiting. 

Minister Daryanani, said: “It was important to organize this event. The Edinburgh route is still in its  infancy so EasyJet and I decided that it would help promote the route. It has created a lot of interest  with many travel agents now intending to push Gibraltar as a city break. We live in an extremely  competitive market and these bespoke marketing events is the way forward”.


