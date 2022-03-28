Chief Minister Travels To London

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2022 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, leaves for London this afternoon to address the All Party Parliamentary Group on Gibraltar tomorrow, Tuesday. He will update the Group on the latest progress of the UK/EU negotiations on a future Treaty governing Gibraltar's relationship with the EU.

On Wednesday the Chief Minister will join His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, for the presentation of the Gibraltar Award to Calpe House.



On Thursday, Mr Picardo will attend the ceremony for the granting of new colours to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at Windsor.



Mr Picardo will be accompanied by Mrs Picardo for the ceremonial aspects of the trip.



The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, will act as Chief Minister in Mr Picardo’s absence.



