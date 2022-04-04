PossAbilities Announce Summer Program For SEN Children

04 April 2022

PossAbilities has announced the launch of their community programs and initiatives aimed at supporting those with SEN (Special Educational Needs) in Gibraltar over the summer period, ahead of the opening of the Support Center.

These programs and initiatives will take a complete approach to bring effective and constructive opportunities whilst making impactful change in our society.

PossAbilities will be creating a two-fold pioneer program with an intersectional approach for SEN children in Gibraltar, collaborating with local summer initiatives to actively advocate for inclusion.

The first of these initiatives will be an ‘Early Birds’ program for children under the age of 6 years old, running throughout the summer period, led by a team of trained and experienced support staff. The program will be developed in consultation with local professionals and Dr Dido Green (Professor in Occupational Therapy). These sessions will be structured on an evidence-based approach, comprised of social, leisure and early learning activities. This program will also support continuity and future transition into other summer sport or educational support programs.

The second initiative will see the start of the PossAbilities buddy-system, also delivered by a team of trained and experienced support staff. This program will give those with SEN in learning support facilities in main-stream schools access to one of our support ‘buddies’ who will partner with them through various community based summer sports programs. This will provide these individuals with the necessary equity to foster integration amongst peers with a solid platform of blended support.

Both of these projects will run throughout the summer period, allowing for continued routine and structure for these young individuals whilst giving families and guardians respite and support during the school break.

More details for parents / guardians about the above-mentioned programs will be released through school communication platforms in the coming days, including application forms and presentation dates for families to learn more. The programs will be open to pupils pending or in receipt of a SEN diagnosis. PossAbilities aims to make the summer provisions accessible to all legible.

Any individuals (16+) wishing to apply to become a member of the PossAbilities support staff and buddy team can find out more on our social media platforms or via the below details.

For more information, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact us on 56003545 (call or WhatsApp).





