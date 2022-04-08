GHA Appoints Interim Chief Pharmacist

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2022 .

The GHA has appointed Ed Freestone as their new interim Chief Pharmacist.

A statements from GHA follows below:

The GHA is excited to welcome Ed Freestone to the role of interim Chief Pharmacist. Mr Freestone brings a wealth of experience from a career at the cutting edge of medicine, including a 25 years as the Chief Pharmacist of Guernsey.

As part of his new role, Mr Freestone will review the GHA’s pharmacy services in line with the wider Reset, Restart, Recover strategy to ensure the best value for money for the taxpayer. This will be building on his work carried out in 2021 for the GHA, during which he identified a number of key areas for action to deliver reductions in prescribing costs which would release resources to be invested in future care delivery programs and services.

The Director General, Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘I’m delighted to welcome a professional of Ed’s high calibre to the GHA. I’m confident that his professional advice will ensure that the people of Gibraltar receive the appropriate treatment that provides the best value for money for the taxpayer. I look forward to working closely with Ed on this exciting project.’

The Minister for Health, the Hon Albert Isola, said: ‘I’d like to welcome Ed to his new role, which will see him heavily involved as Chief Pharmacist in the wider Reset, Restart and Recover strategy.’





