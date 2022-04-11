Together Gibraltar Tribute To Joe Garcia

Together Gibraltar notes with sadness the passing of veteran journalist and Panorama Editor Joe Garcia.
 
A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:
 
With over sixty years of media experience and a wealth of knowledge about local political affairs, Mr Garcia reported on many defining moments in Gibraltar's modern political history. His observations of these key historical milestones will live on in our memories.
Our deepest condolences to his family.
 

 

