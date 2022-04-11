World IDO Presidium Meeting

World International Dance Organization’s Vice-President, Seamus Byrne, recently returned from Copenhagen, Denmark, after attending the IDO Presidium meetings that took place from the 8th to 10th April 2022.

A statement follows below:

The spring Presidium meeting was held both face to face and online, with the agenda including reports on activities by Continental Conferences Chairpersons, IDO Ambassadors, Dance Department Directors, and IDO Presidium Members. Seamus presented the report for Communications, Public Relations, and the Media, which is the department he leads within the world organization.

