Legal 500 EMEA Delivers Top Tier Rankings For Hassans

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2022 .

ADVERTORIAL



Following an 8-month long research period, collating feedback from over 300,000 in-house counsel and clients of law firms across c.100 jurisdictions, Hassans is honoured to once again be awarded with a clean sweep of top tier rankings.

Hassans is the sole leader in six out of the 11 sections including Corporate, Commercial and M&A (‘They are innovative out of the box thinkers with a yes we can attitude’), Private Client (‘the leading legal firm in Gibraltar’), Real Estate and Construction (‘they are professional, understanding, super efficient and care about the client’s needs’), Shipping (‘knowledgeable, diligent and responsive’), Tax (‘the team exhibits an excellent knowledge of the local legislation as well as international tax matters’) and Technology, Media and Telecoms (‘commercially minded and client focused’).



Amongst the remaining top tier listings are Banking and Finance (‘the banking and finance team in Hassans has been, and continues to be, a leader in the jurisdiction’), Dispute Resolution (‘their knowledge of the issues and application of the law was exceptional’), FinTech (‘excellent knowledge of the sector and able to give timely commercial advice’) and Gambling Law (‘always on top of new developments and industry trends’).



The firm has also achieved 37 specific lawyer listings with some listed in multiple sections.



Hall of Fame lawyers include Valerie Holliday, Nigel Feetham QC, Michael Castiel, James Levy QC, Lewis Baglietto QC, Javier Chincotta, Peter Montegriffo QC.



Leading Individuals include Vikram Nagrani, Abigail Cornelio, James Lasry, Nicholas Howard, Grahame Jackson, Anthony Provasoli, Daniel Feetham QC.



Next Generation Partners include Aaron Payas, Gemma Vasquez and Ian Farrell.



Rising Stars include Darren Martinez and Meera Aswani



Also receiving notable mention are Yvonne Chu, Richard Buttigieg, Tim Garcia, Ian Felice, Moses Anahory, Moshe Levy, Andrew Montegriffo, Louise Federico, Matthew Torres, Gilbert Licudi QC, Stephanie Acris, Tania Rahmany, Isaac Levy, Jeremy Evans, Francis Carreras, Charles Bonfante and Wayne Fortunato.



James Levy QC, Senior Partner and ranked in the Hall of Fame, commented:



“We are delighted with this year’s results, recognising the market leading work our lawyers advising on. We are very thankful to our loyal clients for taking the time to provide independent feedback to the legal directories year on year. Congratulation to all our lawyers listed and the team that support them.”



The full rankings for Gibraltar can be seen here: https://www.legal500.com/c/gibraltar/